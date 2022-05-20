Trio Nabbed For Robbing Woman, Stealing Her Car At Westfield Trumbull Mall

Three Fairfield County teenagers were captured after allegedly robbing a woman and stealing her car in a busy area mall parking lot.

The incident took place in Trumbull around 2:45 p.m., Thursday, May 19 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall parking lot.

A 59-year-old woman was loading her car in the mall parking lot when she was surrounded by three Bridgeport who demanded her car keys, said Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police.

The woman was pushed from behind and her purse was snatched from her hands, along with her keys, Weir said.

The juveniles entered her vehicle and sped off towards Main Street before police arrived.

The victim was able to provide police with descriptions of the fleeing suspects and her vehicle, which were provided to area police departments who assisted in the search, Weir said.

A short time later, the vehicle was spotted in Danbury but sped off when the suspects spotted officers approaching nearby, Weir added.

Police throughout the area continued the search, broadcasting information on the vehicle’s description and direction of travel. Monroe Police then spotted the stolen car traveling southbound on Main Street and followed it through heavy traffic back into Trumbull, where other officers were posted, Weir said.

The fleeing vehicle attempted to elude officers who were positioned at the intersection of Monroe Turnpike and sped across the road, traveling southbound in the northbound lane of the divided highway for a short distance, police said.

The teen driver lost control and the vehicle careened off the road, striking a signpost. The three suspects attempted to escape on foot but were quickly apprehended by officers from Trumbull Police, Monroe Police, and the Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force, Weir said.

As a result of the crime spree, one 15-year-old and two 16-year-old juveniles were arrested and charged with:

Larceny

Robbery

Robbery by carjacking

Breach of peace

Interfering with an officer.

One of the suspects was additionally charged with reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

All three were eventually released to the custody of their guardians on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.