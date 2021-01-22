COVID-19: Police Break Up Huge Party Held At Home Of Government Employee In Fairfield County

A well-known Fairfield County government employee was ticketed for having a huge party at his home amid the COVID-19 pandemic which drew local police after receiving parking complaints.

Daniel Pizarro, who currently works for Bridgeport’s housing code office, held the event for his 48th birthday at his home on Huntington Turnpike in Trumbull on Saturday, Jan. 16, said Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir.

Police were alerted to the event, which some say had more than 300 guests, after being notified of a traffic hazard with many cars parked on lower Huntington Turnpike, near the Bridgeport town line.

As officers arrived, they discovered that a large gathering was taking place at a nearby residence, Weir said.

Officers went to the source of the gathering where they met with the resident, Pizarro, and had him break up the party that he was hosting.

"Police needed to rectify the parking situation and also to have everyone comply with the current COVID-19 social gathering restrictions," Weir said. "Officers observed many more than the limited 25 persons inside of Pizarro’s residence."

Pizarro was cooperative throughout police interaction, he added.

On Monday, Jan. 18, after further investigation into the excessively attended social function at his home, Pizarro, issued an Infraction for violating Executive Order EO-9B-2b which limits the number of people at a gathering to 25 people.

Weir said that due to the severity and magnitude of the incident during the current health crisis, the State’s Attorney’s office is reviewing the circumstances and evidence related to this case to determine if additional charges will be filed.

"It was through the combined efforts of an observant citizen and the enforcement action taken by the police that provides awareness of the danger involved with violations of the social gathering restrictions during the current pandemic," Weir added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.