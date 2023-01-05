Trumbull Porch Pirate Nabbed With $8K In Goods, Police Say

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing packages containing more than $8,000 in Apple products from several porches in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Trumbull around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police said officers nabbed Jesus Felix, age 23, of the Bronx, New York, after receiving reports of a man in a white Mercedes taking packages from porches near Inwood Road and Springwood Drive.

Officers checked the area and eventually located the white Mercedes-Benz parked on the shoulder of Bassick Road, where Felix was the only occupant, Weir said.

Officers said Felix told them he was picking up a package for his girlfriend and that she had the package delivered to the wrong address.

Felix was asked for information regarding his girlfriend and he told officers that she lived in the Dominican Republic, but that she had mailed a cell phone to the wrong address, Weir said.

Felix told officers that she had sent him a text message with the tracking information and the shipping address and he was retrieving the package.

Felix then showed a text message to investigating officers which listed several different package delivery addresses, police said.

Officers recovered two packages containing Apple iPhones that were sent to different Trumbull residences, but the names on the packages did not match the residents of those addresses. Also located inside the car were additional packages containing three Apple Pro Max iPhones, and three Apple Ultra watches that were unused and in their original boxes which had also just been delivered, Weir said.

Felix would not say where these additional Apple products came from. All of the recovered Apple products totaled over $8,000.

Felix was arrested and charged with larceny. He was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 13.

