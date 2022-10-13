Monroe Woman Killed In Early-Morning House Fire

A Fairfield County woman was killed during an early morning house fire.

The fire took place in Monroe around 12:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 on Fox Run.

Officers from the Monroe Police Department along with the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire located at 8 Fox Run, said Lt. Michael Sweeney of the Monroe Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found flames and heavy smoke coming from the east side of the house, Sweeney said,

The fire quickly spread to the rest of the house. Once out, firefighters located 66-year-old Sheryl Lowman, a resident of the home dead inside, he added.

Members of the State Fire Marshal's Office, Monroe Fire Marshal, and Monroe Detective Division are actively investigating the cause of the Fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trumbull-Monroe and receive free news updates.