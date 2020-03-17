COVID-19: Local Civil Preparedness Emergency Declared In Weston

Weston’s first selectman has declared a “local civil preparedness emergency” due to the growing concerns over the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

First Selectman Christopher Spaulding said the proclamation, declared on Monday, March 16, "aligns our town with the posture of the State of Connecticut and the Federal Government."

To date, the town has closed all schools and town facilities, including playgrounds, libraries, and senior centers, until future notice, Spaulding said.

Weston's emergency management team is also coordinating essential services for elderly and vulnerable residents, he said.

Town officials are also in communication with Peter’s Weston Market, the first selectman said.

"They have assured us that they have plans in place to continue their ability to serve Weston as we move forward," Spaulding said.

He added that residents should refrain from the "panic" stockpiling of goods.

"Our strongest recommendation at this time is that we all practice sound social distancing practices," Spaulding said. "While we encourage everyone to get outdoors and enjoy the weather, it is important to do so responsibly."

