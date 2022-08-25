Butchered Ram Found Near River In Easton

A butchered sheep was found near a river near a candle and white powder in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Easton on Sunday, Aug. 21 when a hiker found the dead sheep near the Mill River at South Park Avenue and Buck Hill Road.

When officers arrived, they found a candle that was burned out and some sort of white powder poured on the ground in a rectangular pattern approximately 15 feet away, said Easton Police Chief Richard Doyle.

"The investigation determined that the animal was an adult Ram male which had been professionally butchered elsewhere and dumped at the site," Doyle said.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Department of Agriculture were contacted and assisted with the investigation, Doyle said.

Doyle said on Thursday, Aug. 24, the investigation was closed but did not offer any information regarding the candle, or the white powder found.

