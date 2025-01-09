Rep. Tony Scott, a Republican from Monroe, announced his diagnosis on the House floor but expressed hopefulness, noting that he and his doctors have developed a treatment plan. Scott, 48, emphasized that he has never smoked.

“I was lucky this was caught early, and my prognosis is a good one,” Scott said Wednesday, Jan. 8. “But it’s going to be a rough road during radiation and chemo. There I was, on Election Day, sitting for hours undergoing treatment. It wasn’t where I wanted to be, but it’s what I had to do.”

Scott shared that his journey began when he experienced a sore throat that wouldn’t go away. Concerned, he sought medical advice, which ultimately led to the cancer diagnosis.

“I just knew there was something wrong. I wanted answers and got one—not the one I wanted to hear, but it was an answer,” he said.

The lawmaker expressed his determination to use his experience to encourage others to prioritize their health. He urged individuals with persistent symptoms to consult their primary care physicians, highlighting that early detection is the most effective tool against cancer.

Scott reassured constituents of his commitment to his role despite his health challenges.

“I still had a job to do for the roughly 25,000 constituents who elected me to be their voice, and I did not waver on those obligations,” he said. “My staff also stepped up to help where needed to make sure any constituent need was addressed.”

Fellow Republican lawmakers praised Scott’s resilience and dedication in a statement issued shortly after his announcement.

“Rep. Scott received a well-deserved and heartfelt standing ovation from Democrats and Republicans. His story is inspirational to all of us," the statement read. "We should take to heart Rep. Scott’s words when he told us to ‘be your own advocate, get those answers you need right away, and go get that treatment done.’”

