Monroe Mourns Death Of Popular Middle School Basketball Coach

Panagiotis "Pete" Simoulidis, age 44, of Monroe, a Jockey Hollow Middle School basketball coach, died on Wednesday, July 12, according to his obituary.

The cause and manner of his death are still under review by the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. No foul play is suspected.

Born in Greece and raised in Norwalk, Simoulidis, who leaves behind a wife and two sons, coached 6th through 8th-grade teams and was known for caring about their academics as much as their game.

Last year, Simoulidis led the 8th Grade Lions to their first Fairfield County Basketball League Championship.

"He had a radiant smile that made everyone around him smile, was a great listener, and gave the best, honest advice," his obituary said. "His presence brought joy to countless lives and created an everlasting impact on all those fortunate enough to have crossed his path."

A GoFundMe set up to help pay for his son's college said he "was the best husband, father, coach, teacher, and friend and he has been taken from us far too soon."

The post went on to say that Simoulidis touched many lives and it was an "honor to have him to be role model for the children in his life."

Since childhood, everyone knew of his passion for basketball, his obituary said. He had the opportunity to play in Greece, and later his love of the game translated into his love of coaching.

"He adored coaching his sons and happily shared his passion and skills as a mentor in youth sports. Pete excelled not only in his new career of teaching but also in uplifting others," the post said.

A die-hard Patriots fan, he raised his boys to be equally as obsessed. He would never miss watching a game with Chris and Alex, his obituary said.

Above all, Pete’s greatest pride and joy were his wife Heather, and two sons, Chris and Alex. He was their protector and did everything in his power to make them happy and feel loved.

In addition to his wife and two sons, he is survived by Christos and Despina, brother Nikolaos; sister Irini Gkiaourakis and her husband Nikolaos; sister Martha; mother-in-law Jane Tuttle Bissonnette, and brother-in-law Mark Bissonnette and his wife Yiota. In addition, he is survived by countless aunts, uncles, cousins, friends who became family, and his faithful buddy Kirby.

Visitation and funeral services have been held.

To date, GoFundMe has raised more than $70,000 of a $150,000 goal.

