Know Them? 2 Men Wanted For Trumbull Armed Robbery

The armed robbery took place in Trumbull on Monday, Oct. 8 at the gas station on White Plains Road.

According to Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police, the two young Black men entered the business near closing time and pistol-whipped the clerk with a semi-automatic handgun.

After stealing cash and merchandise, they fled to a vehicle that was waiting nearby on Brock Street.

The suspects have not been identified but are shown in the attached photos that were captured during the robbery, Weir said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department at 203-261-3665.

Tips can also be sent anonymously via Citizen Observer/tip411 text message to the Trumbull Police Department, by texting the keyword TRUMBULLPD and your tip to 847411 or anonymous internet tips can be sent to the town of Trumbull Police website at https://www.trumbull-ct.gov/225/Submit-Anonymous.

