Fatal Crash: 34-Year-Old ID'd As Victim On Route 8 In Trumbull

The crash took place in Trumbull on Route 8 around 8:25 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6 in the southbound lanes near Exit 8, said the Connecticut State Police.

Killed in the crash was Norwalk resident Daniel Demichael, who was driving a 2004 Jeep Wrangler, state police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Demichael was traveling in the right lane on Route 8 South when the Toyota was merging onto Route 8 South via the exit No. 52 entrance ramp from Route 15 South.

As the Toyota was merging into the right lane, it collided with the Jeep causing it to lose control and veer across the left lane into the center media, striking the metal beam guardrail.

Demichael was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene from his injuries, state police said.

A juvenile passenger in the Jeep and the driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries and were transported by EMS for further evaluation.

Troop G is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Trooper Aidan Quaglino at 203-696-2500 or via email at Aidan.Quaglino@ct.gov.

In addition, if you were driving through the area of the collision at the time of the crash, and may have footage recorded on a vehicle-equipped dashboard camera, you are also asked to contact Troop G in Bridgeport.

The collision remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trumbull-Monroe and receive free news updates.