Bridgeport Man Driving Erratically Nabbed With Drugs, Gun In Trumbull, Police Say

Police located the Hyundai Elantra driving on Main Street in Trumbull around 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 8, where the car was stopped and an investigation led to Keith Wilkerson, age 25, being taken into custody, said Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police.

The incident began when Officer Fortunato was notified by a passing motorist of an erratic driver. The officer located the vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Route 15, and stopped it nearby, Weir said.

Wilkerson told the officer that he was running late for work at the Trumbull Mall and had just picked up his 6-year-old son, who was now sitting in the front passenger seat.

Weir said officers learned that the car was not properly registered and would have to be towed, so officers had Wilkerson exit the vehicle. Officer Tantimonico observed what appeared to be a firearm inside a bag that Wilkerson was holding and was trying to conceal from view.

Officers secured the bag and discovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, a spring-loaded switchblade knife, numerous folds of heroin, and several ecstasy pills inside the bag, Weir said.

Wilkerson was charged with:

Risk of Injury to a Child

Illegal alteration of a firearm

Three counts of Illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle

Three counts of carrying a dangerous weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Illegal transfer of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Thursday, May 25.

Wilkerson was also charged with numerous vehicle violations.

