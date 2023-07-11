Brawl At Trumbull Movie Theater Ends With Arrest Of 3 Teenage Girls

The incident took place in Trumbull around 9 p.m., Friday, July 7 at the AMC Theatre, at 100 Quarry Road for the report of a fight involving groups of juveniles where the security officer used pepper spray to break up the fight, said the Trumbull Police.

Because of the number of teens involved in the fight, the Bridgeport Police Department was also requested and responded to assist with mutual aid, the department said.

The group of juveniles began fighting in the theatre causing the security guard to intervene and break up the fight, but he was punched in the back of the head attempting to do so, police said.

Police said the guard then deployed his pepper spray when he came under attack by the group of girls, as he was also struck in his face with a full drink.

Trumbull EMS responded to treat a few minor injuries and pepper spray exposure, but all parties refused to be transported to a hospital.

The three girls were charged and released to their guardians to appear in court at a later date.

