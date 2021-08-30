Know Him? Man Accused Of Making $1.5K In Purchases With Stolen Credit Card

Police investigators in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man who allegedly spent hundreds of dollars from an older woman.

An alert was issued by the Westfield Detective Bureau in Hampden County for a wanted man who allegedly used a credit card stolen from an elderly woman to spend hundreds on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

In total, the purchases totaled more than $1,500, police said.

The suspect was described as having “longer hair tied with a white hair tie under his hat.” No other descriptive information about the suspect was provided, though he was wearing a light blue uniform, blue hat, and blue face mask at the time of his reported shopping spree.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact Westfield Police Det. Chris Coach by calling (413) 642-9388 or emailing c.coach@cityofwestfield.org.

