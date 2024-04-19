Car Club President Nabbed In Tolland Street Takeover

Hartford County resident Jaki Haynes of East Hartford turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, April 18 on charges connected to a street takeover event in Tolland County in May 2023, Connecticut State Police announced on Friday, April 19.

According to Haynes' arrest warrant, the investigation leading to the arrest began in May 2023, when several street takeovers occurred throughout Connecticut. These events involved groups gathering on public roadways or parking lots to partake in street racing, illegal fireworks, arson, property damage, and violent crimes.

One such incident happened at the Manchester commuter lot on May 21, 2023, where hundreds of spectators were seen watching several vehicles perform stunts. Around 10 p.m., the event's participants relocated to the intersection of Fieldstone Commons and Merrow Road (Route 195) in Tolland, which was soon blocked by illegal activity.

At one point, a passing driver who tried getting through the crowd was met by hostile spectators who began kicking and jumping on his vehicle for around five minutes. After he was finally able to drive away, the victim reported the incident to police.

An investigation into the takeover eventually determined that the event locations would often be posted in a group chat on Instagram before they occurred. Videos taken during takeover events would also be posted in this same group chat as well, which was determined to be administered by Haynes, police said.

Additionally, Haynes, who identified himself as the "President" of the car club featured in the group chat, would also sell apparel for the club through Instagram and Cash App, according to authorities.

Haynes turned himself in after learning of the active warrant for his arrest. He was charged with:

First-degree conspiracy to commit riot;

First-degree accessory to commit riot;

Inciting a riot.

Haynes was later released on a $25,000 court-set surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday, May 7.

The investigation into the street takeover is still active and will likely result in more arrests, police said.

