Arrest Report: Trooper From Vernon Beat Victim Up To 40 Times

Following additional charges filed against a Connecticut state trooper for alleged domestic violence, state officials released a statement saying the officer remained suspended.

Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, who was first arrested on Monday, Aug. 1, for allegedly beating a woman, was arrested again on Wednesday, Aug. 3, for up to 40 additional attacks, according to the Vernon Police.

Lt. Robert Marra, of the Vernon Police, said Solis turned himself in on Wednesday and was charged with:

Two counts of disorderly conduct

Two counts of assault

Two counts of threatening

Risk of injury to a child

He was released on a $50,000 bond and is due in Rockville Superior Court on Thursday, Aug. 4.

An arrest warrant released by police, shows an alleged pattern of abuse and threats by Solis that includes beatings with belts, shoving, punching and kicking that sent the victim to the hospital several times.

Duirng the lastest abuse, the victim received 13 stitches after being hit in the face, the arrest report shows.

In at least one of the attacks, which was recorded by the victim, a small child can be heard crying as the abuse takes place, the report says.

Solis has been a state trooper since 2020 assigned to Troop D in Danielson, state police said.

Folloiwng his arrest, Solis' state police powers have been suspended and he was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation and state police internal affairs investigation, state police said.

