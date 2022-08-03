Trooper's Police Powers Suspended After Vernon PD Arrest

A Connecticut state trooper has been suspended and placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic violence arrest.

Tolland County resident Trooper Jaime Solis, age 29, of Vernon, was arrested at 6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, for domestic violence.

Upon arrival, Vernon Police located a victim with a head injury. The victim was brought to an area hospital by Vernon EMS, where they were treated for their injuries, said Lt. Robert Marra, of the Vernon Police Department.

An investigation determined that Solis had assaulted the victim in front of a child causing injuries to the victim. The child was uninjured, Marra said.

Solis was charged with:

Assault

Disorderly conduct

Risk of injury to a minor

He was held in lieu of a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

State police said on Tuesday that Solis' state police powers had been suspended and he was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation and state police internal affairs investigation.

Solis was assigned to Troop D in Danielson and has been a trooper since 2020.

