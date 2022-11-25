17-Year-Old Charged After Noose Discovered In Locker Room At High School In Tolland County

A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to an incident in which a noose was found in a boys' locker room at a high school in Connecticut.

The noose was discovered in Tolland County at the RHAM High School located in Hebron on Friday, Nov. 18.

The noose, commonly associated with racial hatred, was found by a staff member who immediately removed the noose and alerted the school administration, District 8 School Superintendent Colin McNamara said.

Following an investigation, including reviewing video surveillance and numerous interviews, an arrest warrant was submitted to the Willimantic Juvenile Court against a 17-year-old RHAM High School student. The student's name has not been released due to their status as a minor.

The tee, who is due to appear in juvenile court on Tuesday, Nov. 29, was charged with:

* Placing noose on property

* Second-degree breach of peace

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

