Noose Discovered In Locker Room At High School In Tolland County

Police are investigating after a noose was found in a boys' locker room at a high school in Connecticut.

The noose was found in Tolland County at the RHAM High School located in Hebron on Friday, Nov. 18.

District 8 School Superintendent Colin McNamara said the noose, commonly associated with racial hatred, was found hanging in the locker room by a staff member.

The staff member immediately removed the noose and alerted the school administration. The district then contacted the Hebron Police Department and resident State Trooper to initiate an investigation into the matter as a possible hate crime, McNamara said.

"They are collaborating with both the Major Crimes Unit and Hate Crimes Unit from the Connecticut State Police on their investigation," he added.

McNamara said it was his hope to learn the identity of those responsible so "significant" action can be taken.

To help, the district has established a phone number where anyone with information pertaining to the matter can anonymously report it to a voicemail system. Individuals are encouraged to call 860-228-5319 to share any information they may have.

"Words cannot express the feeling of disgust that overcame me when I learned about this situation," McNamara said. "There is no place in the RHAM community for this behavior or the beliefs associated with it."

To help students traumatized by the event, counselors will be available during normal school hours.

"Our goal moving forward is to ensure that members of the RHAM community learn from this experience and that an event such as this never happens again," the superintendent said.

Police did not respond for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.