Stratford Man Accidentally Shoots Wife While Aiming At Stepson During Fight

The incident occurred in Stratford around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, on Bates Street.

According to Capt. Jerry Pinto of the Stratford Police Department, Michael James, age 58, of Stratford, fired a round from his registered firearm while arguing with his 36-year-old stepson, Rakeem Mack.

Pinto said the round also struck Michael James’ wife, Lolita Mack-James.

Both Rakeem Mack and Lolita Mack-James were transported to the hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening wounds, Pinto said.

The investigation has determined that James was in the process of protecting Lolita Mack-James while she was engaged in an argument with her son Rakeem Mack, Pinto said.

Michael James was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and reckless endangerment.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, May 23.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stratford and receive free news updates.