Beloved Stratford Doctor David M. Jutkowitz, 75

Dr. David M. Jutkowitz, MD, Family Practitioner in Stratford passed away on Oct. 30, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was a beloved doctor to many patients and will be missed by his family, patients and community.

