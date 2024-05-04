Stamford Man Found Dead Following House Fire

The blaze broke out in Stamford around 6:55 p.m. on Friday, May 3, at 48 Powel Place.

According to Stamford Police Capt. Tom Scanlon, after extinguishing the fire, Stamford firefighters discovered the homeowner, Mark Palmer, age 67, dead inside the house.

Scanlon said that the Stamford Fire Department Fire Marshal, Connecticut State Police Fire Investigators, and the Stamford Police Arson Unit responded to the scene and collaborated to assess any indications of foul play.

The Stamford Police Department remains on scene as this is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

