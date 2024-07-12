Fairfield County Congressman Himes Among Latest Dems To Call On Biden To Quit Race

Poll Do You Think That President Joe Biden Should Step Aside From The 2024 Race? Yes No Undecided Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Think That President Joe Biden Should Step Aside From The 2024 Race? Yes 71%

No 25%

Undecided 4% Back to Vote

Himes, whose district covers 17 towns and cities in most of Fairfield County and some of New Haven County, is also the first member of the state's congressional delegation to do so.

He announced on X following Biden's much-anticipated press conference on Thursday, July 11, during which he said the president's record of public service is unrivaled.

"His accomplishments are immense," Himes wrote. "His legacy as a great president is secure."

Himes, who is is the top ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, went on to say:

“The 2024 election will define the future of American democracy, and we must put forth the strongest candidate possible to confront the threat posed by Trump’s promised MAGA authoritarianism, Himes wrote on X.

“I no longer believe that is Joe Biden, and I hope that, as he has throughout a lifetime of public service, he will continue to put our nation first and, as he promised, make way for a new generation of leaders.”

Shortly after his post, Himes appeared on MSNBC to expand on his statement, adding that no president has ever been reelected with Biden's current approval ratings.

He added that voters should ask, "Can we win this race and save our democracy?"

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.