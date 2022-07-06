Woman Rescued After Falling Between Train, Platform At Stamford Station

A woman received minor injuries after falling between an MTA train and the platform in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Stamford around 8:10 pm., Tuesday, July 5 at the Springdale Train Station.

Upon realizing what happened, the Metro-North conductor and engineer quickly de-energized and secured the train in order to allow for safe patient access to first arriving first responders, said Tom Gloersen, of the Stamford Fire Department.

According to Gloersen, responding crews were able to gain access to the injured woman, place her in a stokes basket, and remove her from underneath the train.

After removal, she was transported to on-scene EMS who treated her and transported her to an area hospital for treatment, Gloersen said.

The extent of injuries and condition of the patient is not known at this time, Gloersen added.

Firefighters from the Stamford Downtown district responded along with, Springdale Fire Co, as well as Stamford EMS and Metro-North personnel.

