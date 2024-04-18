Stamford resident Tyler Zinko was arrested on Wednesday, April 17, for the March 4 incident at the intersection of Prospect Street at Forest Street in Stamford.

According to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth of the Stamford Police, Mary Botan, age 79, of Stamford, was crossing the street in the crosswalk when she was struck by a 2014 Toyota Prius driven Zinko on Monday, March 4, around 6:30 p.m.

During the crash, Botan suffered a severe head injury but was expected to recover. At the time, Zinko, who remained at the scene, was issued a misdemeanor summons, Booth said.

Booth said on Saturday, March 30, Stamford Police were notified by the Chief Medical Examiner that Botan had died from the injuries she suffered in the collision.

The Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office was notified of Botan’s death, and when Zinko appeared in court on Wednesday where the charges against him were upgraded to negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, June 21.

Booth and Officer Kerilyn Whitehead investigated the crash.

