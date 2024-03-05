Stamford Pedestrian Critical After Being Struck By Toyota Prius, Police Say

The incident occurred in Stamford around 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 4 at the intersection of Prospect and Forest Streets.

According to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth of the Stamford Police, a 79-year-old Stamford woman identified as Mary Botan, was found lying on the southern curb line of Forest Street by arriving officers.

She has suffered a serious injury, Booth said. The woman was transported to Stamford Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Booth said the vehicle's driver, identified as Tyler Zinko, age 25, of Stamford, remained at the scene and spoke with responding officers and investigators.

The on-scene investigation revealed that the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when she was struck, Booth said.

Zinko was issued a misdemeanor summons for striking a vulnerable user and causing serious physical injury.

He was released from the scene on a written promise to appear in court.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision, Booth said.

This investigation remains open, anyone who may have any further information is being asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.

