Police & Fire

Unlocked Mercedes With Key Inside Stolen In Darien Located In Stamford, Police Say

Zak Failla
A 2020 Mercedes GLC was stolen in Darien and found in Stamford. Photo Credit: Mercedes Benz

Police in Fairfield County were able to track down a stolen 2020 Mercedes Benz after it was stolen from an area driveway.

An Edgerton Street resident in Darien reported to police at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 that his 2020 Mercedes GLC had been stolen from his residence overnight.

Police noted that the car had been left unlocked with a key inside.

The owner tracked the car to Montauk Drive in Stamford, where it was located by police in that jurisdiction and towed back to Darien, where it was processed for evidence by detectives before being returned to its Edgerton Street owner.

No suspect has been arrested, and the investigation into the stolen Mercedes is ongoing.

