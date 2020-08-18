Police Urge '9 P.M. Routine' Amid County-Wide Spike In Thefts From Vehicles

Following a rash of property crimes and thefts from vehicles, police in the area urging residents to adopt a new routine.

The department implores residents, using the hashtag "#9pmRoutine," Ridgefield Police Department are telling residents to check whether their homes, car doors and garage doors are securely locked as a nightly ritual.

Similarly, the Westport Police Department is imploring residents to be more mindful of whether their cars are locked as the town is seeing a spike in thefts from vehicles.

"Since July 10, Westport police have taken a total of 14 additional stolen motor vehicle reports and have recovered one stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction," the Westport Police Department said.

"From the time-period of Thursday, July 30, 2020 through Tuesday, August 4, 2020, the Department took a total of eight of these reports of stolen motor vehicle," according to the department. "The highest known total within the shortest period of time in the nearly 20-year period that it has maintained computerized incident records."

In each of this slew of car thefts and break-ins, according to the department, the cars in question were unlocked with their keys in the ignition.

The total value of the vehicles and goods stolen between July 30 and Aug. 4, the department calculated, was approximately $400,000.

In New Canaan, police received reports of three stolen vehicles and five others that were entered during a weekend spree. For more, click here.

