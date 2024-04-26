The renovations will update the Stamford store's interior decor and refresh the produce, seafood, floral, and meat departments.

The store, located at 563 Newfield Ave., will also feature new fresh-prepared grab-and-go meal options. The market will remain open during the renovation, and store officials said work is expected to be completed by summer.

“Our Newfield Avenue Grade A Market has been a staple in the Newfield-Turn of River neighborhood for decades,” said Tom Cingari, Sr., president and CEO of Cingari Family Markets. “This renovation will highlight the convenient services we offer area customers while maintaining the personal, friendly service we are also known for.”

Keeping with the company’s commitment to sustainability, the Newfield Avenue Grade A Market will also feature new, higher-efficiency refrigerators and freezer models.

“Being a modest-sized and independent market allows us to deliver customers a terrific and personalized shopping experience,” said Cingari. “Whether you’re shopping for the week or just running out to pick something up for dinner, we always have you covered with a convenient store layout and helpful, friendly service.”

The Cingari family owns 12 grocery stores in southwestern Connecticut, including two Grade A Markets in Stamford.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.