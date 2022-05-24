Three-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Stamford Apartment Building

A three-alarm fire in a Fairfield County high-rise apartment building was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The fire took place in Stamford around 8 p.m. at 60 Strawberry Hill Avenue.

The first arriving Stamford firefighters found smoke billowing from windows on the eighth floor of the 12-story apartment building, said Deputy Chief Matt Palmer, of the Stamford Fire Department.

Due to the location of the fire and difficulties associated with firefighting operations in a high-rise apartment building, a second alarm was sounded. The second alarm brought an additional engine and truck company to the scene with eight firefighters.

Firefighters were able to quickly ascend to the 8th floor and begin to attack the fire, Palmer said.

Due to their efforts, the fire was contained to the apartment of origin. However, smoke and heat had already traveled throughout the upper floors and stairwells of the building requiring additional fire companies to search the area and assist trapped occupants, he added.

A third alarm was sounded bringing a total of 49 firefighters to the scene.

Once under control, all companies remained at the scene to assist with smoke removal and to assure all residents were accounted for, Palmer said.

One firefighter was injured while operating at the scene and transported to Stamford Hospital for further evaluation.

The Stamford Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

