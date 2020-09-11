Stamford Man Violated Protection Order By Texting Child, Darien Police Say

A Fairfield County man turned himself in after violating a court-mandated restraining order by texting the minor he had been forbidden to contact, said police.

Brent Moyers of Stamford, 51, reportedly texted the child on Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to Darien Police.

When questioned, the young victim who allegedly received Moyer's text said that the two had plans to play soccer together, and that Moyer had texted him more than once since the order of protection had been issued a week earlier, police said.

The incident was reported to police on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Police said that Moyers presented himself at the Darien Police Department on his own volition on Thursday, Sept. 3.

He was charged with the felony of criminal violation of a protective order, which carries a prison sentence of up to five years.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.