Fatal Crash: 23-Year-Old Thrown From Vehicle In Stamford, Police Say

A 23-year-old Stamford man was killed after being thrown from his vehicle during a crash with a car.

The incident took place in Stamford around 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 14 in the 1500 block of High Ridge Road.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling southbound on High Ridge Road, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of the Stamford Police.

Booth said in the 1500 block of High Ridge Road, the motorcycle appears to have crossed the centerline of the roadway, into the northbound lane and collided with the front end of a 2014 Honda Accord, which was traveling northbound on High Ridge Road.

The impact caused the driver of the motorcycle, identified as Julio Alexander Marconi Cahueque, of Stamford, to be thrown from the motorcycle and off of the roadway, Booth said.

The motorcycle then caught fire, he added. A motorist that was driving by after the collision attempted to extinguish the fire, but he was not successful.

The fire was put out by the Stamford Fire Department.

Marconi-Cahueque was pronounced dead at the scene, Booth said.

The operator of the Honda, identified as Rai Sanjeev, age 63, of Stamford did not report any injuries at the time of the collision.

The investigation remains open, anyone that may have any further information is being asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.

This crash is being investigated by Officers Cory Fisher and Kerilyn Whitehead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.