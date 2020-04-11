COVID-19: New 'Quick Result' Test Available In Stamford For First Responders

With the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases soaring in Stamford, Mayor David Martin announced a new fingerstick "Quick Test" was available for testing the city's first responders twice a month.

“The best way to slow down this disease is to offer widespread testing to everyone who has been exposed to coronavirus and everyone who has frequent contact with the public — including those who do not show symptoms,” said Martin.

Martin said the new fingerstick test will allow the city to ensure the health and safety of its first responders, caretakers, and volunteers without depleting access to high-in-demand testing kits.

When a person is infected with COVID-19, their immune system produces antibodies called Immunoglobulin M (IgM) and Immunoglobulin G (IgG) to fight the disease.

This new “quick result” test collects a tiny blood sample from a fingerstick to identify if a patient has antibodies from fighting COVID-19. Test results using this method take only 10 to 15 minutes to process.

Testing for first responders is being conducted in partnership with DOCS Urgent Care in Stamford. As additional supplies for the test become available, the city intends to expand testing for people exposed to COVID-19, but are not showing symptoms.

Individuals who receive a negative test result will not need to self-isolate or quarantine.

Residents interested in testing should refer to the City of Stamford’s COVID-19 resource page which includes a listing of all testing sites and the guidelines for receiving a test.

