2 Burglary Suspects Nabbed After Roof-Top Standoff With Stamford Police

The incident occurred in Stamford at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, on the roof of Hugo's Tacos on Stillwater Avenue.

According to Stamford Police Assistant Chief Richard Conklin, the restaurant's owner was alerted to the break-in when he received notice of the burglar alarms going off.

Conklin said that the owner accessed a live feed of the restaurant's security cameras and saw two men, identified as Kymani Robinson, age 23, and Tyreek Outlar, age 27, both Stamford, going through desks in a second-floor office and taking items.

As the owner was monitoring the thieves, Conklin said a Stamford officer arrived to receive "real-time" updates from the camera to relay to officers on the scene.

Conklin said at the same time, officers on the scene noticed the two men on the roof, and commands for them to surrender went unanswered.

In the meantime, officers launched a drone to view the rooftop area and the suspects better, Conklin said.

After two-and-a-half hours, Robinson and Outlar were taken into custody without incident, the chief added.

During a search, police found the two stolen almost $20,000 worth of items in two red handbags and a bookbag, including $4,000 in cash and $6,000 in rolled coins, Conklin said.

Conklin said they also had taken about $9,100 in unscratched lottery tickets.

They were charged with the following:

Conspiracy at first-degree larceny

Criminal mischief

Burglary

Criminal attempt at first-degree larceny

Interfering with police

Both are being held on a $250,000 court-set bond.

Conklin said the department would investigate several unsolved burglaries in town to see if the two were involved.

