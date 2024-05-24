Hey Stamford, Shake Shack Is Now Open

The restaurant opened its Stamford location on Thursday, May 23, at 64 High Ridge Road.

The Stamford Shake Shack location will offer guests in-Shack dining and will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

On opening day, the first wave of guests can expect to receive custom Shake Shack keychains.

The menu offers Shake Shack burgers, fries, chicken, shakes, and much more.

Guests will be able to order directly "in-Shack" and via digital pre-ordering ahead for pickup or delivery via the Shack app and online at order.shakeshack.com, and the web will become available in the coming weeks, said Kate DeMarco, spokeswoman for the company.

As part of Shake Shack’s mission to Stand for Something Good, The Stamford Shack will be donating $1 for every sandwich sold at the Stamford Shack on May 23rd to Connecticut Foodshare – supporting their work to deliver an informed and equitable response to hunger by mobilizing community partners, volunteers, and supporters, DeMarco said.

Now it's time to chow down.

