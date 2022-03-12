Stratford Resident Wins $4M In CT Lottery

For the second time in less than six weeks, a winning $4 million CT Lottery ticket was sold at the same Fairfield County smoke shop.

In Fairfield County, a Stratford resident who opted to remain anonymous is in a new tax bracket after cashing in a winning $4 million “Mega Millions” ticket on Thursday, March 10 that was sold at the Stratford Cigar & Smoke Shop on Broadbridge Avenue.

In February, another winning $4 million “Mega Millions” ticket was also sold at the Stratford Cigar & Smoke Shop.

"Mega Millions" costs $2 per wager, with The Megaplier feature, which costs an additional $1 each that could multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Players choose five different "white" ball numbers from 1 to 70, and one "yellow" Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

The jackpot is won by matching all six numbers. There are eight other ways to win prizes in the game.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

The Stratford resident wasn't the only one feeling lucky. Other new CT Lottery winners who claimed five-figure prizes include:

On Monday, March 7, West Hartford resident Michael Owusu won $50,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at La Plaza Del Mercado in Hartford;

won $50,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at La Plaza Del Mercado in Hartford; On March 7, Hartford resident Mariana Ramos won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Sams Food Store in Hartford;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Sams Food Store in Hartford; On March 7, Northford resident Scott Mathews won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Bradford;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Bradford; On Tuesday, March 8, Waterbury resident Antonio Tammaro won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Hifuel Petroleum in Waterbury;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Hifuel Petroleum in Waterbury; On March 8, Norwalk resident Piotr Olewinski won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Belltown Superette in Stamford;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Belltown Superette in Stamford; On March 8, East Haven resident Robert Finkle won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in New Haven;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in New Haven; On March 8, Wallingford resident Oren Pinsonneault won $20,416 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Henny Penny Wallingford;

won $20,416 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at Henny Penny Wallingford; On Wednesday, March 9, Milford resident Ziad Qaddourah won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Southport;

won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Southport; On March 9, Qaddourah won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at 118 Plains Road in Milford;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at 118 Plains Road in Milford; On March 9, Newington resident Anthony Cruz won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Newington Food Land;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Newington Food Land; On March 10, North Branford resident Robert Esposito won $825,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at the In & Out Market in North Haven;

won $825,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at the In & Out Market in North Haven; On March 10, Meriden resident Jesica Orama won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Shell Gas Station in Meriden;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Shell Gas Station in Meriden; On March 10, West Hartford resident Filomena Pabon won $10,105 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Turnpike Fuel in West Hartford;

won $10,105 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at Turnpike Fuel in West Hartford; On March 10, West Haven resident Ali Akbar Khan Kiani won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Afz Ffoodmart in West Haven.

A complete list of CT Lottery winners can be found here.

