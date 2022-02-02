Winning $4M Lottery Ticket Sold At Shop In Fairfield County

Contact Us
Brookfield
Brookfield

Kathy Reakes
The Stratford Cigar & Smoke Shop. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

It's time to check those lottery tickets after a lucky winner hit a $4 million payout on the Mega Millions game on a ticket purchased in Fairfield County.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Stratford Cigar & Smoke Shop at 2340 Broadbridge Ave., in Stratford, the Connecticut Lottery said.

Lottery officials are sending out the word via Twitter to check those tickets. 

The winning numbers were 11-24-38-62-66 with a megaplier of 1. 

Click here for info on the Connecticut lottery. 

.