Teen Duo Steals Woman's Car After Intentionally Hitting It In Shelton: Police

The arrests resulted from an incident that happened on Friday, April 7 around 7:15 p.m., when a 78-year-old Shelton woman was finishing her grocery shopping at the Big Y Supermarket at 401 Bridgeport Ave.

Around this time, a vehicle waiting in the supermarket's parking lot followed the victim out of the plaza, Shelton Detective Christopher Nugent said on Friday, June 23.

A short time after this, the following vehicle intentionally hit the victim's car on Independence Drive, resulting in the victim leaving her car to take a look at the damage.

After the victim left the vehicle, one of the suspects jumped into her car and drove off simultaneously with the suspect's car.

Following the incident, Shelton Police communicated what happened with police departments in surrounding towns, which resulted in the New Haven Police Department pulling over the stolen vehicle a short time later.

Inside the vehicle were 18-year-old Devonte Beamon of New Haven and a 16-year-old juvenile whose name was not released because of his age, Nugent said. Both suspects were taken into custody for being in possession of the stolen vehicle.

After the stolen car was searched, investigators also discovered items that had been purchased with the victim's credit card.

The juvenile suspect was charged in connection with the incident on Monday, April 10, and referred to New Haven Juvenile Court.

A follow-up investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Beamon that contained more charges, including:

Second-degree robbery;

Second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery;

Theft of credit card;

Conspiracy to commit theft of a credit card.

Beamon was arrested on the warrant on Friday, June 23, and placed under a $50,000 bond. He will appear in court on Monday, June 26.

