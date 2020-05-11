Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Trio Of Car Thieves Nabbed In Stolen Vehicle After Suspicious Person Call, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Erickson Chojoj-Oklaj, Fernando Arce, and Angel Buceta
Erickson Chojoj-Oklaj, Fernando Arce, and Angel Buceta Photo Credit: Greenwich Police Department

Three men were nabbed in a stolen vehicle and with burglary tools, including a knife with a large blade after a homeowner called to report that power had been cut to his home.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 3 a.m., Sunday, May 10, when a Greenwich resident called police to report that his residence on Buena Vista Drive had lost power, and three men were seen on his property, said Greenwich Lt. Mark Zuccerella.

Zuccerella said the Glenville area has been the location of complaints from residents of stolen vehicles and vehicles being entered and items stolen.

When police responded, nothing seemed to be disturbed and nothing was taken. Officers were patrolling the area when Officer J. Franco spotted a silver Audi station wagon with three men inside that matched the description from the Buena Vista Drive incident, Zuccerella said.

Franco pulled the Audi over on Brookside Drive and Grove Lane, and a check found the vehicle had recently been stolen out of a driveway on Riversville Road, police said.

The driver, identified as Erickson Chojoj-Oklaj, 19, of Norwalk, told police he couldn't remember his name and while speaking with him Franco noticed a large folding knife in the console cup holder.

An investigation found that none had drivers licenses and a search of the vehicle and the three occupants which also included Fernando Arce, 18, and Angel Buceta, 18, both of Norwalk, allegedly turned up burglary tools, cutting instruments in each of the men's waistbands and controlled substances, police said.

The trio was also linked to entering an unlocked vehicle on Linden Place and stealing items, as well as leaving a Volvo in the middle of the road on Porchuck Road. The Volvo was stolen out of Norwalk, Zuccerella said.

All three were charged with:

  • Larceny
  • Burglary
  • Conspiracy
  • Possession of burglary tools
  • Illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle
  • Trespass
  • Possession of a controlled substance

All are being held on a $50,000 bond.

