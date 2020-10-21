Police Asking Public For Help IDing Two Armed Robbers At Area Market

Police are asking the public for help identifying two armed men who robbed an area market.

The incident took place around 6:50 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, in Ansonia, at the S&A Mart, at 95 Division St., when the two men entered the market and demanded the employee turn over all the money in the cash register, said Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch.

Several hundred dollars and store merchandise were taken during the robbery, Lynch said.

The suspects are described as being Black males, one tall and thin wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, black facemask, and carrying a black handgun.

The second man was described as being of medium height and weight wearing a tan and camouflage hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black facemask.

The suspects fled the store on foot towards Wakelee Avenue.

The department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through the TIP 411 link.

