Officials Issue Warning After Stranded Fisherman Rescued From Rocks At Popular Park

A fisherman was the latest person to be rescued from the rocks at a park which is a popular fishing and swimming area, prompting officials to issue a warning.

The incident took place in Fairfield County at Seaside Park around 5:33 p.m. Sunday, June 28, when Bridgeport Police received word the man had been stranded after the tide came in.

"Again, we caution all men and women who enjoy fishing at the park and anyone feeling adventurous to walk the rocks to know it is unsafe to do," said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport's Office of Emergency Management.

Appleby urged all planned to visit the area to be aware of tide schedules.

"In addition to the tides, a storm was moving into the area and again we urge beach and park visitors to know the weather for the day," Appleby said. "Remember, if you hear thunder you are close enough to get struck by lightning."

In May, Bridgeport first responders 28 people in one day from the rocks at Seaside Park.

For tide information in Bridgeport, click here.

For local weather information, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.