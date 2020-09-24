Man Charged With Stalking, Harassment In Fairfield County

A man who harassed a woman and her family for months may have been doing so to other women using fake profiles on dating sites and texting apps, police said.

The Wilton Police Department launched an investigation in January when a woman reported that she had been having incidents of harassment through someone using spoofed and anonymous phone numbers.

Police said that the harassment continued for several months, and it soon spread to the woman’s family members who began getting contacted by the same person.

Detectives were able to obtain a warrant of several of the phone companies that were being used by the man, and the investigation led them to identify Wethersfield resident Scott Cremins as their suspect.

After searching his home and vehicle, police said that detectives determined that Cremins, 42, was also linked to multiple dating sites and texting apps, and may have created numerous fake profiles and could be harassing others.

It was also determined that Cremins stalked his original victim at work and at her home at least twice.

Cremins was arrested by Wethersfield Police last week and turned over to detectives in Wilton.

He was charged with 13 counts of harassment and two counts of stalking.

Cremins was released on a $2,500 bond and is due to appear in Stamford Superior Court at a later date.

