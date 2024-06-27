Shelton House Damaged In Fire Re-burned Due To Large Amount Of Fireworks Inside

The Fairfield County residence, located in Shelton at 7 Bruce Dr., was scheduled to be re-burned on Thursday, June 27, according to the Shelton Police Department.

The home was originally damaged in a blaze on Saturday, June 22 around 6:45 p.m., when a fire began inside the residence. After around 40 minutes, the flames were put out, according to the Shelton Fire Department.

After the fire, three residents and a dog were displaced, the fire department said.

According to the Shelton Police Department, while firefighters were battling the blaze, they encountered a large number of fireworks that were going off during the fire in the garage area and lower level.

An investigation conducted by police, the Shelton Fire Marshal, and the CT State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit eventually found a large number of fireworks displays within the garage and basement. Because of the home's conditions, officials decided to secure the residence until follow-up operations could be done safely.

Because of the home's damaged condition, officials decided the fireworks could not be safely removed from the residence and that the contents would instead be destroyed by a controlled burn to mitigate the danger.

Shelton Police and the Shelton Fire Marshal's office later obtained a court order for the controlled burn. A code red message was sent to area residents regarding the burn, police said.

An arrest is expected as part of the investigation, police added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

