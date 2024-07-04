Shelton Man Charged With Producing Child Sex Abuse Images

Ross DeLibro, age 53, of Shelton, was charged in June with the production of child pornography following an investigation by the Connecticut State Police and Homeland Security.

As alleged in court documents, in March, a detective assigned to the Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into the sharing of child sex abuse images and videos over a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

The investigation revealed that an internet address assigned to DeLibro’s residence in Shelton had been used to download child sex abuse videos.

On Wednesday, May 1, investigators conducted a court-authorized search of DeLibro’s residence and seized his Apple MacBook Air, iPhone, an external hard drive, and other items.

An analysis of the seized items revealed image and video files depicting male children being sexually abused, including two images in which DeLibro appears engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a toddler, court documents showed.

The charge of production of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years.

DeLibro has remained behind bars since his June arrest.

To report cases of child exploitation, please visit www.cybertipline.com.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Victim Advocate can be reached at usact.vns@usdoj.gov or 203-696-3039.

