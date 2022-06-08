Former Shelton Fire Captain Arrested On Sexual Assault Charge, Police Say

A former Fairfield County fire captain has been arrested in connection with an alleged 2020 sexual assault that also involved an area police sergeant.

John Scollin, age 34, of Shelton, turned himself in to Shelton Police on Wednesday, June 8.

He was charged with first-degree sexual assault. said Lt. Robert Kozlowsky, of the Shelton Police.

Scollin was a captain with Echo Hose Hook and Ladder Co. in Shelton before the arrest. He resigned his position when the fire department began an investigation into the alleged assault but remained a volunteer.

Scollin was released on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 9.

The arrests stem from a complaint filed by a victim in September 2020 in which Scollin, along with Trumbull Sgt. Matthew Perkowski, age 33, also of Shelton, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, who later refused to press charges.

Perkowski was arrested on Tuesday, June 7, and charged with assault and sexual assault, Kozlowsky said.

He has been put on administrative leave and relieved of his police duties in Trumbull, said Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

