Police Sergeant In Trumbull Charged With Sexual Assault

A Fairfield County police sergeant has been charged with alleged sexual assault stemming from a 2020 incident.

Matthew Perkowski, age 33, of Shelton, turned himself in to Shelton Police on Tuesday, June 7.

Perkowski, a Trumbull police sergeant and Shelton volunteer firefighter, was charged on a warrant with sexual assault and assault, said Lt. Robert Kozlowsky, of the Shelton Police.

He was released on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 8, Kozlowsky said.

The arrest stems from a complaint filed by a victim in September 2020. Another arrest is expected in this case, he added.

Shortly after his arrest, Trumbull Police put Perkowski on administrative leave as a result of the criminal charges made against him, and his police powers have also been removed, said Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police.

“The allegations contained in the Shelton Police arrest warrant will be reviewed and investigated by the Office of Internal Affairs in Trumbull to identify any violations of the department’s code of conduct, and we will await the findings from the court," Trumbull Police Chief Michael Lombardo said. "These accusations present a very serious personnel matter that will be handled appropriately.”

Perkowski and former Echo Hose Fire Capt. John Scollin were both suspended from the fire department pending an investigation into the incident.

Police have not released information regarding the assault which reportedly began outside of the fire department and continued at Perkowski's Shelton home.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

