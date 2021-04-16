New Supermarket Opening In Fairfield County Creates Quite A Buzz Among Local Residents

The rumors are swirling around a construction site in one Fairfield County town with locals wondering what grocery store is moving to the area.

But mum seems to the word from Brookfield town officials who won't comment on what store is moving to the area.

The builders of the store, which is being built on Candlewood Lake Road, had the permit not disclose the name of the store leading many to believe the new shopping venue is an Amazon Fresh.

Why, because Amazon has talked of building a concept store in the state, and because of all secrecy.

If it is an Amazon Fresh, it would be the first in the state.

According to the company, the store's concept is to have the best of everything at shoppers' fingertips and to offer a seamless grocery shopping experience.

Shoppers can shop online or in the store, and they can use Alexa in-store to help find things, not to mention their fancy carts that add things up as you add them.

And, delivery is free to Prime members.

Many are saying the design is also similar to that of Amazon Fresh stores already built.

But, our guess is as good as yours. We will all just have to wait and see.

