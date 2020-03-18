Contact Us
Breaking News: Ridgefield Man Is First CT Resident To Die From COVID-19
News

Ridgefield's Hair, Nail Salons Ordered Closed On Day Of Town Resident's COVID-19 Death

Kathy Reakes
Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi has ordered all hair and nail salons to close.
Photo Credit: Contributed

All hair and nail salons in Ridgefield have been ordered to close as the first death in the state from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was identified as a local resident.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Director of Health Ed Briggs, made the announcement on Wednesday, March 18, as part of the town's emergency declaration.

Also Wednesday, as previously reported on Daily Voice, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a Ridgefield man in his 80s who lived at an assisted living facility had become the state’s first COVID-19 fatality.

Ridgefield's salons are ordered to close by the end of the business day on Wednesday, Marconi said. No timeframe for reopening was given.

Lamont has already ordered all restaurants, and bars closed for all table service.

Marconi is encouraging residents to check on their neighbors and older residents with phone calls, but to self-quarantine if possible, especially if they are not feeling well.

City officials are also asking residents to avoid play dates, any gatherings, and large crowds.

For those in need of food, information on the food pantry can be found through Social Services 203-431-2777.

Residents can keep up with the latest news online at the Office of Emergency Management on Facebook.

In addition, the Neighbors Helping Neighbors project will help Ridgefielders who may need a friendly ear or someone to pick up groceries. Email: compassionproject06877@gmail.com with Senior Ridgefielder in the subject line OR call 203-431-7000 and leave your information.

