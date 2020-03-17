COVID-19: Hair, Nail Salons, Barbershops Ordered Closed In Greenwich After Cases Double

All body care facilities in Greenwich have been ordered to close as the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) doubled to six from three.

"All body care facilities (hair salons, barbershops, nail salons) and massage establishments operating in the town shall cease all operations," an order by Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo states.

The closures must begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 and "shall remain in effect through April 30, 2020, unless earlier modified, extended, or terminated by me,” Camillo said.

This closure order follows previous executive orders issued by Gov. Ned Lamont which allow the serving of food by restaurants and bars by takeout or delivery service only.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greenwich.

One patient is hospitalized. None of the patients traveled abroad.

"We continue to encourage residents who live in apartment buildings, condominium complexes or work in highly-trafficked buildings, to maintain social distancing of at least six feet; to frequently wash their hands; frequently clean common areas such as community rooms, elevators, door handles and banisters," Camillo said.

“As many residents, and all of our children, are spending more time at home, we strongly urge them to refrain from holding playdates, sleep-overs, dinner parties – any communal activity that greatly expands the risk of spreading this virus,” Camillo added.

Camillo said his office has received many offers from town residents seeking to volunteer their services to help fellow residents who may need assistance or to help various nonprofit agencies.

"Please register to help by using this online link established by the Greenwich United Way as a ‘clearinghouse’ webpage direct people who want to volunteer," Camillo said.

