'It's Time For All Of Us To Step Up,' Ridgefield First Selectman Says

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi has outlined steps town residents should take amid the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"I want to assure you that Ridgefield is doing OK," he said. "We are trying to share new information, but understand, unlike social media, we feel the responsibility to make sure that information is accurate.

"Please remember that we are all in this together, no matter how long the run. ... And now it’s time for all of us to step up."

Marconi said the only way to mitigate the danger of the virus is to stop its spread.

"I want to thank those of you in town who have taken it upon yourselves to self-quarantine even when only a remote possibility of contamination has been suggested. If we can help in any way, do not hesitate to call."

Marconi said school closures were put in place in order to reduce the spreading COVID-19.

"his virus has a long incubation period and you can be shedding the virus without any symptoms," he said. "Your child, your child’s friends, your close friends and relatives can all look fine, but still be contagious so please make smart choices."

Marconi quoted a comment by an ER doctor from Wilton, who said, “No playdates, no sleepovers, no pandemic parties. Cancel the party, postpone the trip. Let your kids be bored.”

Marconi also provided the latest updates and suggested best practices:

Danbury Hospital has published the following number for individuals who are experiencing symptoms (Line open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., seven days a week): Danbury Hospital: 888-667-9262.

Parks and Recreation buildings at 195 Danbury Road and Yanity Gym are closed until further notice. All indoor programs are postponed.

Outdoor facilities are all open, including the town's parks, trails, walks and the dog park.

Team sports and other large gatherings on the sports fields are prohibited. The outdoor tennis courts remain open. There is a halt to indoor activities to help slow the community spread of the COVID-19 virus. The offices are still operational.

Town Hall Offices are open and all services are available as usual.

Visitors to Town Hall and the Town Hall Annex are asked to follow the posted sanitation procedures and to use provided sanitizer stations.

Although town staff will wipe counters and public computer keyboards regularly throughout the workday, it’s recommended that visitors bring wipes and clean up after use of keyboards and other work areas. In other words, clean your space before and after use.

Several Ridgefield Nursery Schools have closed. Health Director Ed Briggs believes he will have to order the remaining nursery schools closed by Wednesday, March 18. While children rarely get seriously ill with COVID-19 virus, they can carry it home to parents, siblings, grandparents and other caregivers. Parents should begin to make alternate arrangements.

Ridgefield’s First Selectman, as well as the town Health Director and Emergency manager remain in daily contact with other towns, the state health department and the state Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

As of Saturday, March 14 at 6 p.m., there had been no reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ridgefield; however, many residents are choosing to work from home and follow the common-sense recommendations posted here and at CDC.gov .

The fear-driven purchasing and hoarding that has hit local stores lately is entirely unnecessary and inventories will return as merchants’ warehouses work through backorders.

Get outside, says Health Director Ed Briggs. Fresh air is good for us physically and emotionally. “We are certainly going through a stressful time," he said. "Be kind to yourself. Follow the often-repeated suggestions to wash hands and avoid groups. Clean up surfaces in your home and workplace, and then take time to enjoy the outside world — especially now that we are heading for an early spring.”

