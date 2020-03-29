Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Norwalk, With Most COVID-19 Cases In CT, Takes Three Emergency Measures
COVID-19: Seventh Death Linked To Novel Coronavirus Reported In Ridgefield

Joe Lombardi
The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo Credit: Pixabay

A seventh death related to the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Ridgefield.

Those who died were all residents of the Ridgefield Crossings senior living facility on Route 7 (Danbury Road), Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

As of Sunday, March 29, there are 64 confirmed active cases COVID-19 cases in Ridgefield with ages ranging from 12 to 101.

"Ridgefield Crossings remains under lockdown and extreme measures are underway to protect both the residents and the employees," Marconi said. "Our health director (Ed Briggs) remains in constant touch with Ridgefield Crossings and we continue to offer any assistance available."

On Saturday, March 28, Ridgefield issued an advisory for New York City residents.

"As more people retreat from New York City, many have come to Ridgefield," Marconi said. "We ask that anyone who comes in from New York City to self-quarantine for 14 days before entering any public area in Ridgefield.

"All our friends and neighbors from South Salem, North Salem and all the other areas we have always welcomed continue to be welcomed.

